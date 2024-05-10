SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in excise policy case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said to the Enforcement Directorate that granting Kejriwal interim bail for 21 days will not make much of a difference.

However, SC asks Kejriwal to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

The bench refused the request of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, that the interim bail be granted till June 5 -- a day after the votes are counted on June 4.

The apex court is hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging Delhi High Court’s last month verdict upholding his arrest in the case.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP, was arrested on March 21 by the ED and is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.