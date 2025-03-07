SC grants interim bail to UP MLA Abbas Ansari in gangster Act case

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari in a case registered under the state's Gangsters Act.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed Ansari, son of later gangster Mukhtar Ansari, to stay in his official accommodation in Lucknow and seek prior permission from authorities before visiting his constituency in Mau.

The bench further asked Ansari not to leave Uttar Pradesh without prior permission of the court and inform police authorities a day before appearing in courts.

The top court sought a status report from the police on compliance of the bail conditions by Ansari in six weeks.

Ansari, though taken into custody in other criminal case on November 4, 2022, was arrested under the gangsters Act on September 6, 2024.

The bench said he was granted bail in all criminal cases except for instant gangsters Act case.

On December 18, last year, the Allahabad High Court rejected Ansari's bail plea in the case.

An FIR was lodged on August 31, 2024 at Kotwali Karvi Police Station in Chitrakoot district under Section 2, 3 of UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 against Ansari, Navneet Sachan, Niyaz Ansari, Faraz Khan and Shahbaz Alam Khan. They were accused of extortion and assault.

Ansari is an MLA from Mau constituency representing Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. PTI MNL AMK