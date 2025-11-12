SC grants pre-arrest bail to influencer accused of misquoting Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to an influencer accused of misquoting a statement made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Aravind Kumar granted the bail to Raushan Sinha, saying his arrest was unnecessary and that there was no need for custodial interrogation.

The apex court set aside a Telangana High Court order which refused to grant Sinha pre-arrest bail.

Allowing Sinha's plea, the top court granted him anticipatory bail, observing that the matter could proceed without his detention.

The case stemmed from a July 1, 2024, speech in Parliament in which Gandhi reportedly said that those "who call themselves Hindus are constantly engaged in violence, hatred and lies".

The following day, Sinha posted an image of Gandhi on X with the caption: "Those who are Hindus are violent -- Rahul Gandhi." The post triggered an online backlash, leading to a Congress worker filing a complaint at a cybercrime police station in Hyderabad.

Sinha was subsequently booked for offences relating to intentional insult, publication of false statements, and forgery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sinha claimed his post was "political commentary" protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and that the FIR was politically motivated to "harass and silence" him for criticising an opposition leader.