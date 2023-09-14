Supreme Court has onboarded National Judicial Data Grid: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Thursday said the Supreme Court has onboarded the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a repository of data on pendency and disposal of cases right from taluka to the national level.

Hitherto the portal showed data only up to the high court level.

As the CJI started the day's proceedings, he said data of the top court will be uploaded on the NJDG on real time basis.

"A small announcement. It is a historic day. It is a unique and informative platform which is developed by the NIC and in- house team of Supreme Court. Now at the click of a button you can see real time information on pendency and disposal of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided quorum-wise," Chandrachud said.

As per the data uploaded on the NJDG, a total of 80,501 cases, including 62,946 civil and 17,555 criminal matters, are pending in the apex court till date.

The CJI said uploading of data on the NJDG will ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

Noting that 585 cases are pending for want of three-judge bench, Chandrachud said he would soon set up benches to address the backlog of cases.

The NJDG is a database of orders, judgments and case details of 18,735 district and subordinate courts and high courts created as an online platform under the eCourts Project. Data is updated on a near real-time basis by the connected district and taluka courts.

It provides data related to judicial proceedings and decisions of all computerised district and subordinate courts of the country. All high courts have also joined the NJDG through web services, providing easy access facility to the litigant public.

"With Supreme Court of India onboarding the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) portal, the flagship project of the e-Courts project completes the full circle. Now we have all three tiers of Indian judiciary on NJDG portal. NJDG is recognized as a significant innovation under the ease of doing business initiative of the Government of India.

"The NJDG portal is a national repository of data relating to cases instituted, pending and disposed of by the courts across the length and breadth of the country. Now on a click of a button, one may access case related information, statistics such as institution, pendency and disposal of cases, case-types, year-wise break-up of the Supreme Court of India," a press release issued by the apex court said.

The release said the NJDG portal is accessible at a click of a button to citizenry.

"NJDG is sui generis (unique) as it has brought transparency, and accountability within the realm of the Indian judicial system by sharing all relevant data of cases instituted, pending and disposed of," it said.