SC has shown mirror to CM Kejriwal, he should immediately resign: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should immediately resign from his post as the Supreme Court has granted him only conditional bail and that he continues to be an accused in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

The BJP's reaction came after the top court granted bail to Kejriwal in the case lodged by the CBI and said that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

During a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "The Supreme Court has shown a mirror to 'kattar beimaan' (outright dishonest) Arvind Kejriwal while granting bail to him. He should immediately resign after this." Bhatia added that Kejriwal continues to be an accused in the case as the court has granted him conditional bail.

Neither have the charges against him been quashed nor has he been acquitted, the BJP leader added.

"Accused of corruption, Arvind Kejriwal has become a chief minister on bail from a chief minister in jail. What influence, reputation and stature is left of this corrupt chief minister who will have to report to the investigation officer of the case every Monday and Thursday," Bhatia asked.

People of Delhi will not tolerate this, he said, adding that the people deserve "a better chief minister".

"We demand that he immediately resign as the chief minister, else a time will come when people will demand his resignation," the BJP leader added.

"Morality can not be expected from Kejriwal. He has applied Fevicol (an adhesive) on the chief minister's chair and is sitting on it. He is the same person who used to say that one should resign first when facing allegations," Bhatia said.

But people are powerful, he cautioned.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee bowed down and offered to resign. This corrupt Arvind Kejriwal will also have to bow down," Bhatia added.

On former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hailing Kejriwal's bail as a victory of truth, the BJP leader said, "When the kingpin of the liquor scam is out on bail, what else will the 'queen-pin' say?"