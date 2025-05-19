SC has taken significant initiative to translate judgments into regional languages: Justice Oka

Thane, May 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court has embarked on a significant initiative to translate its judgments, originally delivered in English, into major regional languages with the aim of making justice more accessible to citizens, apex court judge Abhay Oka said.

Delivering a speech as chief guest at the graduation ceremony of Vidya Prasarak Mandal's TMC Law College in Thane on Saturday, Justice Oka said thousands of judicial decisions have been translated into many languages of the country in the last three years.

"For the last 30 years, work has been done in Marathi up to the district court in Maharashtra," a release from the TMC Law College quoted him as saying.

Asserting that new technology had revolutionised legal studies, Justice Oka said, "With the tools available today, it has become very easy to study law, research, understand its meaning and understand many judgments in a short time. Students must utilize these tools effectively." Speaking on the occasion, Vidya Prasarak Mandal president Dr Vijay Bedekar underscored the need for legal resources in Marathi.

"It is very important for the common citizens to have all the books, information and judicial decisions related to law in Marathi language. For this, students should come forward and convert the law into Marathi language and make it available to the common citizens," Bedekar said.