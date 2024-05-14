SC holds training programme for officials of Sri Lanka's top court

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A delegation of 15 Sri Lankan apex court registry officials has completed a four-day training programme in the Supreme Court here, according to a release issued on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud guided and supported this initiative by the Supreme Court’s training centre for "promoting knowledge" and "fostering collaboration with international judicial entities", the statement said.

During the programme, held from May 9-13, the delegates were introduced to the technological and digital transformation of the Supreme Court, including the e-courts project, library, and court processes such as filing, listing, scrutiny, scanning and record keeping, it said.

The senior registrars explained these processes and systems to the delegates, the release said.

"This initiative is a testament to the strong bilateral relationship and mutual commitment to judicial excellence and technological innovation between India and Sri Lanka," it added. PTI MNR RPA