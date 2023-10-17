SC-HOMOSEXUALITY-CHRONOLOGY

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events leading up to the Supreme Court's verdict on Tuesday in which it refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages: * Sep 6, 2018: Constitution bench unanimously decriminalises part of Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, saying it violated the right to equality.

* Nov 25, 2022: Two gay couples move SC seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under Special Marriage Act.

* SC issues notice to Centre.

* Jan 6, 2023: SC directs transfer of all petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages pending before different high courts to the apex court. There were 21 petitions on the issue.

* Mar 12: Centre opposes recognition of same-sex marriage in SC.

* Mar 13: SC refers case to Constitution bench.

* Apr 15: SC notifies composition of five-judge bench.

* Apr 18: SC commences hearing arguments.

* May 11: SC reserves verdict.

* Oct 17: SC refuses to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages. PTI UK SJK IJT