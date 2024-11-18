SC issues circular advising its staff to wear masks

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising its staff to wear masks due to the alarming pollution levels in the national capital.

The implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV was announced in the city on Sunday after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city had plummeted to "severe" pollution levels.

"Everyone is, therefore, advised to ensure the wearing of a mask and taking (preventive) health measures…," the circular issued by the assistant registrar said.

Delhi's air quality took a turn for the worse on Monday, with areas like Dwarka, Mundka and Najafgarh recording a maximum AQI of 500 in the afternoon. PTI MNR MNR SKY SKY