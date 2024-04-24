SC issues contempt notice to DDA for felling trees in the southern ridge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued contempt notice to the vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the felling of over 1,000 trees for the construction of an approach road between Chattarpur Road and SAARC University near Maidan Garhi here.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta noted that the DDA proceeded to fell trees for constructing the road despite there being an order from the court for not doing so.

"Prima facie, we find that the action of DDA of felling the trees for constructing the road is in contempt of order passed by this court dated February 8 and March 4, 2024. Issue notice to the vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) calling upon to show cause why an action for committing contempt of order of this court be not taken against him," the bench said, while posting the matter for hearing on May 8.

The order came after advocate K Parameshwar, appearing as amicus curiae, informed the court that despite an order of the apex court prohibiting tree felling, DDA has gone ahead with the chopping of the trees.

The apex court on March 4 had refused permission to DDA to fell 1,051 trees saying that their application is very vague.

The top court had said DDA being instrumentality of the State, it is the duty of the DDA to first make an attempt to protect the environment by praying for felling of only those trees which are absolutely mandatory.

"They must apply their mind whether alternatives can be examined to save the trees. Moreover, they want to construct the road through a forest. There is no permission obtained under the Forest Act.

"We direct the DDA to re-examine the proposal by employing the experts in the field. The exercise to be undertaken by the DDA is necessary for ensuring that while public work is carried out, minimum number of trees are required to be felled," the apex court had said.