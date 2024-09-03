SC issues notice on plea by RJD leader Ram Bali Singh challenging disqualification as MLC

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Bihar Legislative Council on RJD leader Ram Bali Singh's plea challenging his disqualification as an MLC.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the Bihar Legislative Council, its secretary, and the complainant while seeking their replies on Singh's petition.

"Issue notice," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on October 25.

The top court was hearing Singh's appeal, filed through advocate Brajesh Kumar, challenging an order of the Patna High Court which had dismissed his plea against disqualification.

The high court had dismissed Singh's plea, holding that he has by his conduct voluntarily abandoned his political party and hence he is liable to disqualification.

Singh was elected as a member of the legislative council on June 29, 2020 and his six-year term was to expire on June 28, 2026.

He was disqualified on February 6, 2024 for engaging in alleged anti-party activities by issuing an objectionable statement against RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

The disqualification order was passed while disposing of a petition filed on November 2 last year by RJD's then deputy chief whip Sunil Kumar Singh.