SC issues notice on TN YouTuber’s plea for CBI probe into irregularities in state schemes

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea of YouTuber Savukku Shankar against Madras High Court's refusal to order a CBI probe into alleged financial irregularities under Tamil Nadu's Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme (AABCS).

A bench comprising Chief justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria was also informed by Shankar's counsel that his house was vandalised after he filed a plea seeking the CBI probe.

Shankar alleged large-scale misappropriation of funds under the state’s AABCS and NAMASTE schemes.

These schemes originally intended to benefit scheduled caste entrepreneurs and sanitation workers.

The plea claimed the schemes were hijacked by ineligible beneficiaries, aided by private entities, through unlawful government outsourcing and political interference.

“Because I raised these issues, my house was vandalised. I asked for a fair investigation by the CBI, but that has been refused, therefore, I have challenged that as well,” his counsel said.

The Madras High Court declined his plea saying such a move could affect the work already done by the state police.

The court instead directed the authorities to conclude the probe and file a final report within 12 weeks.

Notably, the high court disposed of Shankar’s petition without ordering a CBI probe but directed a re-evaluation of tender awardees under the scheme to ensure compliance with eligibility norms.

The top court also made a passing reference to Shankar’s prior conviction for criminal contempt of court.

"Earlier you were hauled up for contempt," one of the judges remarked.

Shankar’s counsel said an unconditional apology was submitted.

“That’s what everybody does…malign somebody, then offer an unconditional apology,” Justice Chandran said.

The contempt reference was over Shankar’s comments in a 2022 YouTube interview, which led to a suo motu contempt case by the Madras High Court and a six-month imprisonment sentence.

The top court on September 25, last year ordered his release after Shankar was detained right after his release under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act.

He was facing around 15 criminal cases then.

Shankar was then arrested by Coimbatore Police from southern Theni on May 4 for alleged derogatory statements about women police personnel and some Madras High Court judges in an interview on the YouTube channel "RedPix 24x7" on April 30, which led to several FIRs against him.