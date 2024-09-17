SC issues notice to Centre on PIL seeking directions for digitisation of CIC proceedings

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and the Central Information Commission (CIC) on a PIL seeking directions for livestreaming of the proceedings and digitisation of procedures at the apex transparency panel.

The CIC was set up in October 2005 under the Right to Information Act, 2005 and its jurisdiction extends over all state information commissions and the central public authorities.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the Centre and the CIC. PTI MNR SJK SK SK