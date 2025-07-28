SC issues notice to Uttarakhand on plea over Haridwar temple receiver appointment

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Uttarakhand government's reply on a plea filed by "Sevayat" of Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Haridwar for staying an order directing the Badri Kedar Temple Committee to appoint a receiver to oversee its management.

"Sevayat" refers to priests, actively involved in the daily rituals and management of the temples.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Uttarakhand government and sought reply within two weeks.

The top court said any decision taken by the Badri Kedar Temple Committee would be subject to outcome of the petition.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave and advocate Ashwani Dubey appeared for the petitioner Mahant Bhawani Nandan Giri of Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Haridwar.

Giri's plea in the top court contended the Uttarakhand High Court, without any evidence and complaint, delegated the control of the temple to a committee despite the there being a panel consisting of DM and SSP of Haridwar already constituted by the high court in 2012.

In his plea filed, the petitioner argued the direction to appoint the receiver was passed during an anticipatory bail plea hearing of an accused in a criminal matter.

Maa Chandi Devi Temple, Haridwar was founded in 8th Century by Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya and since then, it was stated, the ancestors of the petitioner have been managing and looking after it as a Sevayat.

There is neither a single complaint nor the question of mismanagement or misappropriation has ever been flagged out by the committee consisting of DM and SSP, Haridwar appointed by the high court, the plea said.

"The high court passed the directions which are arbitrary, illegal, and perverse and outside the pleadings and without any specific relief that too in violation of principle of natural justice as the petitioner was not heard who is the Sevayat/Chief Trustee," the plea said.

The petitioner further said the high court did not issue notice and passed the impugned directions.

The plea said the high court entrusted the work of the temple to the Badri Kedar Temple Kedar "erroneously" without appreciating that the committee consisting of DM and SSP, Haridwar have been working diligently.

The high court passed the order while hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by one Reena Bisht, claiming to be live-in partner of Rohit Giri, head priest of the temple.

Rohit's wife, Geetanjali, lodged an FIR on May 21 against her husband, Reena Bisht and seven others, alleging that Bisht attempted to run over her son with a vehicle on May 14.

On the same day, Rohit was arrested by Punjab Police in a separate molestation case and is currently in judicial custody.

The high court observed Rohit was living with Bisht when his divorce proceedings remained pending, and Bisht gave birth to their child in January.

"Trustees of the temple are creating a noxious atmosphere... and there is complete mismanagement in the trust. It cannot be ruled out that there may be misappropriation of donations," it said. PTI PKS AMK AMK