SC issues notification designating 4 retired judges as senior advocates

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court has issued a notification designating four former high court judges, including two chief justices, as senior advocates.

"In a full court meeting held on December 10, the Chief Justice of India and the judges of the Supreme Court have designated ... (four) former chief justices/judges of the high courts as senior advocates with effect from December 10, 2025," the notification issued on Wednesday said.

The former judges who have been designated as senior advocates are former chief justice of the Patna High Court Pavankumar B Bajenthri, former chief justice of the Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam, former Telangana High Court judge Abhinand Kumar Shavili and former Allahabad High Court judge Satyendra Singh Chauhan. PTI MNR RC