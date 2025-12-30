SC issues SOP for improving court management, early delivery of justice

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court has issued a standard operating procedure prescribing timelines for advancing arguments and written notes by lawyers appearing before it.

The step is aimed at improving court management and expediting the delivery of justice.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and the other apex court judges came out with a circular on Monday prescribing an SOP for adhering to timelines for submission of oral arguments in all cases.

The SOP, which comes into force with immediate effect, says, "Senior advocates, arguing counsel and/or advocate-on-record, shall submit the timelines for making oral arguments in all post-notice and regular hearing matters, at least a day prior to the commencement of the hearing of the case. The same shall be submitted to the Hon'ble Court through the online portal for submitting appearance slips already provided to the advocate-on-record (AoR)." It said that the arguing counsel, including senior advocates, through their AoR or nodal counsel, nominated by the bench, if any, shall file a brief note or written submission not exceeding five pages after serving a copy on the other side at least three days before the date of hearing.

"All counsel shall strictly adhere to the timelines fixed and conclude their oral arguments," the circular, signed by four apex court registrars, said.