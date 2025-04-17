SC itself demolished impregnability of basic structure doctrine: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the Supreme Court which gave the basic structure doctrine demolished its impregnability during Emergency.

Dhankhar was addressing Rajya Sabha interns here.

Referring to the recent remarks of former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman at an event on the basic structure doctrine, the vice president said its impregnability was demolished to "pieces" by the top court during the Emergency.

He, however, did not name Justice Nariman (retired).

Dhankhar said the impregnability of the basic structure was so "demolished to pieces" by the highest court of the land that it reversed judgments of nine high courts and in one voice held that Fundamental Rights cannot be on a holiday during the Emergency. There has to be access to the judiciary, he added. PTI NAB KSS KSS