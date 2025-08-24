SC judge inaugurates legal clinics in TN, urges people to make use of them

Tiruchirapalli (Tamil Nadu), Aug 24 (PTI) Supreme Court Judge, Justice Surya Kant, inaugurated three legal services clinic here on Saturday, and urged stakeholders to collectively leverage such new resources, while asking people to make use of the round-the-clock facilities.

These clinics are a testament to our resolve that legal aid should never be out of reach—no matter the hour, the circumstance, or the individual seeking it, he said.

These clinics will become the first port of call for the general public and act like one-stop shops where an aggrieved person can seek advice concerning their problems, learn about their rights and entitlements, and engage legal counsel to tackle their legal proceedings.

These clinics are not merely law offices. They are bridges that close the gap between the law and the people and between rights and remedies.

"I urge all stakeholders— advocates, law enforcement officials, civil society groups, educators, and public servants to actively support and collaborate with the Legal Service Institutions, in any way possible. We must collectively leverage these new resources to address the challenges facing our most vulnerable neighbours, to build trust between communities and institutions, and to reinforce the idea that justice is not an abstract ideal, but a living reality accessible to every citizen." "To the public, I say: the clinics are yours. Use them. Reach out in times of need. Seek advice, raise questions, bring your problems and concerns—no issue is too small, no grievance unworthy of attention. The doors of justice have opened a little wider today, and it is up to all of us to walk through them," he said.

Justice Surya Kanta also inaugurated an e-library. PTI SA KH