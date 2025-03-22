SC judge Justice Gavai urges people of Manipur to work together for restoring peace, harmony

Churachandpur/Imphal (Manipur), Mar 22 (PTI) Justice B R Gavai, who led a delegation of Supreme Court judges that visited Manipur on Saturday, called upon people of the ethnic strife-torn state to work together to restore peace and harmony.

Gavai, along with Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh and K V Vishwanathan, visited a relief camp in Churachandpur district and met internally displaced persons, officials said.

They also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in the district, they said.

Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice D Krishnakumar, and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshilu were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Gavai said, "The Constitution of India guarantees equal rights to all citizens of the country." He also urged the people of the state to restore peace and normalcy.

He said that the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), of which he is the executive chairman, has sanctioned Rs 2.5 crore for providing relief materials to internally displaced persons, besides the Rs 1.5 crore given earlier.

He said that 109 medical camps have been set up across the state to provide basic healthcare services.

Justice Gavai also stressed the need for readmission of students who had to drop out of school due to the conflict.

He called upon the educational institutions and the public to ensure all students complete their education.

Earlier in the day, the top court delegation was accorded a warm welcome by the lawyers' fraternity of the state at Imphal airport.

Later, they visited the Sadbhavana Mandap relief centre and interacted with the internally displaced persons.

Several health officials were also facilitated by the judges.

'Sanad' was distributed among 41 newly enrolled advocates and stationery was distributed among IDP students.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTI COR ACD ACD