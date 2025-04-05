SC Judge Justice P S Narasimha addresses inaugural conference of DU's constitutional lecture series

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Supreme Court Judge Justice P S Narasimha on Friday addressed the inaugural conclave of 'Kartavyam', a constitutional law lecture series of Delhi University's Campus Law Centre, a release said.

It said that the apex court judge emphasised the inseparability of rights and duties, drawing upon Indian traditions, constitutional values, and the wisdom of great thinkers like B R Ambedkar.

"Justice Narasimha described 'Kartavyam' as a 'sadhana' (spiritual discipline to attain perfection or a goal), while linking rights and duties of citizens to the sun and sunlight, both being inseparable and life-giving," the release said.

It said that Attorney General N Venkataramani, who also spoke at the event, called for "a reimagining of legislation through a duty-oriented lens, even suggesting a revolutionary human duties act." According to the release, the Delhi University has launched the lecture series to commemorate 75 years of the Constitution.

It said, "This initiative aims to realign legal and social thought with the principles of responsibility, rooted deeply in Indian philosophical and constitutional ethos." "The lecture series will span from April 4, 2025, to January 2026, encompassing over 30 distinguished scholars, judges, and advocates, and will feature collaborative sessions with central and state universities, national law universities, and statutory bodies like the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission for Women (NCW)," the release added. PTI MNR MNK MNK