SC judge Justice Surya Kant stresses on setting up permanent benches of TDSAT

Amritsar, Sep 23 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Saturday underscored the need for setting up permanent benches of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) at different places of the country. He also emphasised that tribunals in the country are a necessity and are required to be strengthened. Justice Kant was addressing a seminar on "Consumer Grievances and Dispute Resolution in Telecom, Broadcasting and Cyber Sectors" here. He applauded the delivery system of the TDSAT, according to an official statement. The TDSAT has been an outstanding tribunal of the country, keeping in view the jurisdiction handled by it and its delivery system, Justice Kant said. Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Arun Palli also stressed on the importance of dispute resolution through the TDSAT.

Advertisment

He credited the tribunal and its chairperson for reaching out to litigants at their doorstep by holding courts at different places.

Justice Palli highlighted the need for regulating OTT (Over–the-top) platforms. Justice D N Patel, chairperson, TDSAT, told the gathering that TDSAT has been resolving disputes pertaining to telecom, broadcasting and cyber matters as expeditiously as possible and the disposal rate is catching up with the filing rate.

He also said that the TDSAT held a court in Amritsar on September 22 to hear local matters. The seminar was attended by judges of the high court, members of the Amritsar Bar Association, telecom lawyers association, senior officers of the Punjab government and others. PTI JMS CHS VSD ANB ANB