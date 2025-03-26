SC judge Surya Kant cautions young lawyers against use of copy, paste, AI

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Supreme Court's Justice Surya Kant on Wednesday cautioned young lawyers against a growing tendency of copy, paste and use of artificial intelligence in drafting petitions.

Speaking at an event organised by Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association, Justice Kant asked the advocates to believe in their own legal acumen instead of relying on ready-made material.

"While technology definitely has its own advantages and can aid research and organisation, it can never replace intellectual rigour particularly human depth and human intuition that are hallmarks of a skilled advocate on record," he said.

The judge went on, "Artificial Intelligence, I doubt, has a degree of ability to comprehend context in complete sense and capture subtleties of advocacy that make a difference in a court of law." He therefore urged lawyers not to dilute the standard of practice in pursuit of volume of cases. PTI PKS AMK