SC judge's brother, sister-in-law injured along with driver in MP road accident

Guna, Sep 2 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari's elder brother and the latter's wife as well as their driver were on Monday injured after their car overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said.

Ravi Maheshwari, his wife Asha Devi and driver Amit Sharma were first taken to a nearby hospital and then referred to a facility in Indore, where doctors said they are out of danger, Myana police station inspector Sanjit Mavaee told PTI over phone.

"The accident took place at 8:30am in Bhadaun on National Highway 46, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters. The injured persons were going towards Gwalior from Indore. The stretch of road on which the accident took place is riddled with potholes due to rain," Mavaee said.

"As per eyewitnesses, driver Sharma was trying to save a cow when the vehicle hit a pothole and overturned. Fortunately the car did not fall into a water-filled ditch nearby. Guna Collector Satendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Sinha visited the injured persons in hospital," the official said.

Supreme Court Justice JK Maheshwari hails from Joura town in Morena, which is a neighbouring district of Gwalior. PTI COR LAL BNM