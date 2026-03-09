SC junks bizarre PIL seeking copy of newspaper along with all supplements

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Go back to the newspaper vendor. That was the irate Supreme Court’s directive to a petitioner who wanted a copy of the Times of India with all its supplements.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta came up with the advice and asked petitioner G S Rathore to tell his newspaper vendor to provide him all the supplements of the daily.

The bench questioned how a writ petition would lie against the Times of India.

"How does a writ (petition) lie against The Times of India? Is the Times of India a State so that we can entertain a writ petition against it?" the bench observed sarcastically. PTI ABA SJK NB