SC junks Delhi govt's plea against retrospective enhanced remuneration to law researchers

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea filed by the Delhi government against a Delhi High Court order directing retrospective payment of enhanced remuneration to law researchers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi upheld the Delhi High Court order.

"Why should the youngsters suffer because of the delay by the government?” the bench asked.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Delhi government contending that directions passed by the high court relate to salaries and allowances, and would require the approval of the governor under Article 229(2) of the Constitution.

The Delhi government submitted that the retrospective application of the orders would put the state exchequer under unbudgeted liability, imposing an additional financial liability of Rs. 9.45 crore.

The Delhi High Court had hiked the monthly salary of law researchers from Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000, with effect from October 2022. PTI PKS SJK ARI