SC junks plea against HC order preventing feeding of pigeons, BMC covers ‘kabutarkhana’ again

New Delhi/Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to intervene in a Bombay High Court order directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to book people feeding pigeons at "kabutarkhanas" (pigeon feeding spots) in the coastal city.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi dismissed a plea against the HC order, saying "parallel indulgence" was improper.

Days after agitators removed a tarpaulin cover from a 'kabutarkhana' in Mumbai's Dadar area, the BMC has again covered it with plastic sheets, a civic official said.

Security has been beefed up in the area to prevent any law and order issue and deter people from feeding the birds, the official said.

Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay warned of launching an indefinite hunger strike from August 13 against the decision to shut down pigeon feeding spots. He asserted the community would not abide by court orders if it went against their religious practices.

“If necessary, we will also take up arms for religion,” he said.

Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who has been supportive of efforts to save kabutarkhanas, distanced himself from the monk’s comments.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the petitioner could move the high court for the order's modification.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by animal enthusiasts and others challenging an order of the Bombay High Court.

The high court observed the issue was over public health and the grave and potential health hazard to people of all ages at large.

The court had previously restrained the BMC from demolishing any of the old heritage kabutarkhanas in the metropolis, but refused to allow feeding of the birds.

The court had then underlined the safety and predominance of human health from the menace created by the congregation of pigeons to be the biggest concern.

The three women petitioners claimed the BMC started demolishing the feeding spots from July 3 onwards without legal backing. They argued the BMC's act violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

On August 6, a large number of protesters removed the tarpaulin cover put up by the BMC to discourage the practice of feeding grains to pigeons and also clashed with police.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, the Jain monk claimed more than 10 lakh Jains from all over the country will take part in the August 13 protest.

"The ban targets Jain traditions. The move is politically motivated with elections in mind. From ants to elephants, no living being should die (from hunger), that is what our religion teaches. Why is Jainism being targeted? Show how many people die after consuming liquor and chicken," the monk said.

Lodha said, "I do not agree with his statement. I have spoken twice on this matter and I am fulfilling my role. I will not comment further." The BMC on Sunday once again covered Dadar Kabutarkhana with plastic sheets.

It repaired the damaged bamboo cladding at the spot before putting silver coloured plastic sheets on the pigeon feeding area, located on the west side of Dadar station, officials said.

To avoid any law and order issue and prevent people from feeding the birds, security at the site has been stepped up and the civic body also deployed its marshals at the kabutarkhana, they said.

The BMC's decision to ban public feeding of pigeons in view of health hazards associated with the practice and close kabutarkhanas has led to a controversy. People who feed pigeons challenged the civic body's decision in the Bombay High Court.

On Saturday, police registered a case against a man for feeding pigeons from a grain-filled tray kept on the roof of his car in Dadar area and also seized his vehicle. PTI PKS ND KK AMK BNM GK VT VT