SC junks plea against shifting of college building in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea against the relocation of a college building in Chhattisgarh and asked the petitioners if they wanted to study or do "netagiri".

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, as a result, refused to examine a plea challenging an order of the Chhattisgarh High Court which rejected a petition against the shifting of the college building.

"You are students. You want to study or you want to do all this politics, netagiri?" the bench asked the counsel appearing for the two petitioner who are college students from Adar Nandghat village.

The bench said it was the administration's job and told them, "As youngsters, you can cycle down, walk down to the next village where the college is being shifted." In the high court, they sought a direction for the construction of the college building in their village in state's Bemetara district.

They contended that a government college was opened in the village and keeping in mind the increasing number of students and giving them access to educational facilities, the approval and sanction for establishing a college building in the village was granted.

The petitioners, however, claimed with the change in political leadership in the state, a minister wrote a memo to the authorities for changing the place of college to Amora village.

It was subsequently decided to relocate the college building from Nandghat to Kura, which would increase the travel distance for students without proper facility of transportation, they added.

The petitioners alleged the authorities could start the construction of building at any time.

The state's counsel told the high court that initially the government college was opened in Adar Nandghat, but it was subsequently proposed to be relocated to Amora.

The high court said the issue was within the domain of the state and its instrumentalities and it was not for the court to assess as to whether which place would be suitable for the public at large. PTI ABA ABA AMK AMK