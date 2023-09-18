SC junks plea against sudden release of water from dams, says only subject experts can deal with it

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a generalised petition seeking its directions against sudden release of water from dams which leads to flooding in certain areas, and asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned.

The matter came up before a bench of justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta.

"There is a statutory authority, why don't you approach them? If the dam will overflow, do you know what would be the consequence? These are all scientific issues and only subject experts can respond to it. You cannot merely rely on newspaper reports.

"You go and make a comprehensive representation to the concerned authorities. We will issue notice when you will do homework," the bench told petitioner Ravi Sharma, an advocate.

The apex court said it was of the view that the PIL is premature and should not be entertained.

"If the petitioner has any reliable information in relation to the laxity with regard to the authorities maintaining dams, he would be at liberty to submit a comprehensive representation," the bench said.

The top court was hearing Sharma's petition against sudden release of water from dams which cause flooding in certain areas.