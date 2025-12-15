SC junks plea assailing DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran's election in 2024 LS polls

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea challenging DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran's election from the Chennai Central constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi rejected the plea assailing a March 2025 Madras High Court order that had dismissed a petition against Maran's election.

Rejecting the plea, the high court had said it was quite evident from the averments in the main election petition that the petitioner had assumed certain expenditure, to be attributable to the applicant, without any material facts and based on mere presumptions, but it did not make out a cause of action to prima facie establish that there was a corrupt practice.

The bench said it did not find any ground to interfere with the high court's verdict.

It also pointed out that the Election Commission (EC) had not found any discrepancy with Maran's election expenditure accounts. PTI MNR RC