New Delhi (PTI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by a man challenging the 'logical discrepancy' category in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi also questioned the petitioner for approaching the apex court under Article 32.

"You want us to decide who is your father, your mother and your brother under an Article 32 petition? Go to the Election Commission," the bench observed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Md Zimfarhad Nowaj seeking directions that the ‘logical discrepancy’ criterion in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal was ultra vires the provisions of Article 14 and Article 324 of the Constitution.

The petitioner also challenged a notice issued to him by the poll panel pursuant to the impugned ‘logical discrepancy’ criterion.