SC junks plea challenging Naima Khatoon's appointment as AMU VC

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the appointment of Professor Naima Khatoon as the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi rejected the appeal filed by Professors Muzaffar Uruj Rabbani and Faizan Mustafa against the Allahabad High Court’s order upholding Khatoon’s appointment.

Khatoon is the first woman VC of the historic institution.

Earlier, Justice K Vinod Chandrabn, who was part of the CJI-led bench, on August 18 recused from hearing the plea against Professor Naima Khatoon's appointment as AMU’s vice-chancellor.

The matter was subsequently referred to the another bench headed by Justice Maheshwari which dismissed the plea.

It was argued that Khatoon became the vice-chancellor (VC) after getting her husband's key vote as he was the AMU VC then.

The husband's vote in favour of his wife was alleged to be "conflict of interest" by the petitioner.

Justice Chandran recused himself from the matter citing his past role as a university chancellor in a similar selection process.

“I was the chancellor of CNLU (Consortium of National Law University) when I selected Faizan Mustafa ...so I can recuse myself from the hearing,” he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "We have full faith (in Justice Chandran). No recusal is needed. You can very much decide." The CJI, however, said, "Let my brother (Justice Chandran) decide. List this case before a bench to which Justice Chandran is not a part of."