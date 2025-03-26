SC junks plea for CBI probe into 'honey-trap' allegations in Karnataka Assembly

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea for a CBI probe into an alleged "honey-trap" attempt involving a minister and other politicians in Karnataka.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the PIL filed by social activist Binay Kumar Singh.

The plea had also sought the probe to be either monitored by the top court or by a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, appearing for the petitioner, said the allegation reported in the media required a thorough investigation against the persons behind it.

The plea said the "honey trap" of judges by certain vested interests was a serious threat to the independence of judiciary and the rule of the law.

"On March 21, 2025 various media outlets carried the reports of troubling allegations made on the floor of the Karnataka state legislature, i.e., Vidhan Soudha that a person aspiring to be the chief minister of the state has been successful in honey trapping several persons, amongst whom are judges," the plea, filed by advocate Abhishek, said.

The plea went on, "The allegations have been made by a sitting minister who has claimed himself to be a victim, thereby lending credibility to the serious allegations." Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on March 20 informed the assembly that there had been attempts to "honey-trap" him and that at least 48 politicians across parties fell victims to similar schemes.

"People say that there is a CD (compact disk) and pen drive factory in Karnataka. I have come to know that there are CDs and pen drives of 48 people available in the state. This network is spread across India and even several union ministers have been trapped," Rajanna had said.

The issue created a stir in the assembly, prompting the home minister to announce a high-level probe whereas the opposition demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge.

Reacting to a PIL filed in Supreme Court on the issue, Rajanna said the PIL sought a CBI probe, claiming he had referred to "honey trapping" of judges, but he hadn't mentioned judges. PTI PKS AMK