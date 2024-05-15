SC junks plea for extension of time to file nomination from Varanasi LS seat

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a Tamil Nadu-based farmer leader's plea for an extension of deadline for filing nomination papers to contest from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the fray, decrying the petition as "publicity interest litigation".

The prime minister filed his nomination papers from Varanasi parliamentary constituency on May 14, the last day for filing the papers, as a BJP candidate. The polling will take place on June 1.

"You want to withdraw, we can allow you to withdraw. If you want us to dismiss, we can dismiss it. These are all Publicity Interest Litigation,” a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Sharma said.

Lawyer S Mahendran, appearing for P Ayyakannu, a native of Trichy in Tamil Nadu and President of the National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association, claimed that Ayyakannu was de-boarded from the Varanasi-bound train on May 10 by the railway security personnel when he was on his way to file nomination from the seat.

He said that even the prime minister filed his nomination papers on the last day and urged the court to ask the poll panel to extend the time for the same.

During the brief hearing, the bench asked as to why Ayyakannu wanted to contest from Varanasi and said the whole purpose of the petition seemed to get publicity. PTI SJK SJK RT RT RT RT