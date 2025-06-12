SC junks plea of conman Sukesh's wife for expeditious bail hearing

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court has rejected the plea of Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, in a Rs 200 crore extortion case for an expeditious hearing of her bail plea in Delhi High Court.

A bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan observed her bail application was pending before the Delhi High Court and said, "Considering that the bail petition is partly heard before the high court and is now posted for further arguments on July 2, 2025, we are not inclined to entertain this special leave petition. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed." The top court on Wednesday added, "It is expected that the High Court shall dispose the bail petition pending before it at the earliest and in accordance with law." Paulose moved the top court against a May 19 order of the high court, which posted her plea in July.

Delhi Police has booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

Several separate investigations against him in the country are currently underway.

Chandrasekhar and Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate, were arrested by Delhi Police in the extortion case.

The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Delhi Police alleged Paulose, Chandrashekar and other accused persons used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money received as proceeds of crime.