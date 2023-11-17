SC launches monthly newsletter to showcase operations, achievements

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court has launched a monthly newsletter to showcase its ongoing operations and achievements and offer an insight into the workings of the court.

Announcing the publication of the inaugural issue, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said within the pages of "Supreme Court Chronicle", one can find glimpses of the Court's storied history, overviews of the key judgments that define our legal landscape and the stories of the remarkable individuals who work day in and day out to realise the promise of our institution".

"I trust that the Supreme Court Chronicle will become a key source of information about the Supreme Court's functioning and keep readers updated on the activities of this Court, both within and beyond the courtroom.

"It is my hope that this newsletter will illuminate the collaborative process of justice delivery, and communicate to readers the continuous efforts being made to improve the Court's functioning. This also marks a new era of transparency, connectedness and progress for the Court with various stakeholders in the justice-delivery ecosystem," the CJI said.

Chandrachud expressed gratitude to all those at the Centre for Research and Planning, and the New Judges' Library who contributed to the publication of the Supreme Court Chronicle.