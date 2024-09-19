SC launches online mediation training web-portal

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court has launched an online mediation training web-portal developed by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in collaboration with the apex court's Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC).

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, executive chairman NALSA, launched the portal on Wednesday.

Speaking at the function, Chandrachud said this training programme will help make mediation the first and a default mode of dispute resolution by training lawyers, judges, law students etc. in the art of mediation.

Developed over a span of five months, this initiative introduces a comprehensive online training module.

"The Online Mediation Training Web-Portal combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills, covered by 50+ lectures on 20 topics pertaining to mediation and 10+ hours of online/ interactive practical sessions," a release said.

"A key feature of this Online Mediation Training Programme is its ability to make high-quality, expert-curated content accessible remotely across India. The curriculum has been developed through extensive consultations, incorporating insights from national and international experts in the field of mediation.

This wealth of knowledge and experience, previously limited to physical training sessions, will now be available to professionals throughout the country through this digital platform," the release added.

Justice Khanna explained how this training module was conceptualised and developed after extensive deliberations with experts in the field of mediation.

Santosh Snehi Mann, Member Secretary, NALSA said the joint initiative by NALSA and MCPC has drawn on India's rich tradition of collaborative and amicable dispute resolution.

"As this initiative evolves, NALSA and MCPC are committed to continuously refining the program based on participant feedback and emerging best practices in the field of mediation. This adaptive approach ensures that the training remains at the forefront of mediation education, responding to the dynamic needs of legal professionals and the broader justice system," Mann said. PTI PKS PKS SK SK