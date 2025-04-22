SC lists plea for contempt case against Nishikant Dubey next week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, during a hearing on Tuesday regarding a contempt plea against BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for remarks about Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, stated that it will hear the plea next week.

The matter was mentioned before a Bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih by a lawyer who told the Court that the Attorney General has not responded to the request for permission to initiate contempt action against Dubey.

"The remark is viral. Dubey says CJI responsible for civil wars. No reply from Attorney (General) on this," the lawyer said.

"List it next week," Justice Gavai said.

The counsel, who has already filed a petition in the apex court, said the government was not taking action against Dubey.

The counsel said one of his colleagues wrote to Attorney General R Venkataramani seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey but no action had been taken till date.

"The issue is, at least give directions today to the social media platforms to remove this video," he said.

The bench said the matter would be listed for hearing next week.

On Monday, the top court told another petitioner that he did not need its permission to file a contempt petition against Dubey over his remarks.

Dubey launched a broadside against the Supreme Court on Saturday, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court has to make laws.

He also took a swipe at CJI Khanna, holding him responsible for "civil wars" in the country.

The BJP MP's remarks came following the Centre's assurance to the court that it would not be implementing some of the contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act till the next day of hearing after the court raised questions over them.

Later, Anas Tanveer, a Supreme Court lawyer representing one of the litigants in the Waqf Act case, wrote to Attorney General R Venkatramani seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey over his "grossly scandalous" remarks "aimed at lowering the dignity" of the top court.

The BJP on Saturday distanced itself from Dubey's criticism of the Supreme Court, with party president J P Nadda calling the comments his personal views.

He also affirmed the ruling party's respect for the judiciary as an inseparable part of democracy.

Nadda said he had directed party leaders not to make such comments.