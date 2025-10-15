SC nod for green firecrackers: BJP says party vindicated, AAP compelled court to enforce ban

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday said the Supreme Court allowing the sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR has vindicated the party's stand that the former AAP government presented arguments in court that led to the ban on firecrackers.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's intentions towards Sanatan Dharma were dishonest, it said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the ban on green firecrackers in the capital with certain conditions.

The court said the sale of green firecrackers will be permitted from October 18 to 21 and their use shall be confined from 6 am to 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and on Diwali day.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the top court's ruling has vindicated his party's stand.

"We have been saying for a long time that former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal presented arguments that compelled the Supreme Court to ban firecrackers. The people of Delhi have now chosen the right government. Air pollution has multiple causes and the present government is working to resolve them. This is a victory for Sanatanis," he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the court order was possible because of the "positive recommendation" made by the current Delhi government.

"Earlier, the AAP government used to give negative recommendations to the court and wanted to ban even green firecrackers. The AAP's intentions towards Sanatan Dharma and its festivals were dishonest," he alleged.

Delhi Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra described the verdict as "a reflection of change".

"After the change of government, the ban on Hindu festivals has stopped. The last government never went to court to protect the right to celebrate Diwali. We presented people's views and now the festival can be celebrated in the traditional way with green firecrackers," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the decision has "restored the dignity" of Diwali celebrations.

"For years, the people of Delhi were made to feel that celebrating Diwali was a crime. The order brings back the light, pride and freedom to celebrate our traditions responsibly," he said.

Relaxing the ban on firecrackers, the bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said, "We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment".

AAP leader and former Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said he hoped that the BJP government would continue working to improve the air quality.

"We tried our best to reduce pollution. With the Supreme Court's decision on allowing green firecrackers during Diwali, we hope that the Delhi government will follow the rules and continue working towards improving air quality during the festival," he said. PTI MHS DIV DIV