Delhi govt calls SC nod to green crackers a victory for Sanatan Dharma

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, the state government on Wednesday said it would strictly enforce the court's conditions through a series of measures, including designated sale locations and forming patrol teams to monitor compliance.

Soon after the apex court's order, the BJP hailed it as a “win for Sanatanis" and credited the move to the efforts of the current government in the city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the ruling, calling it a step that honours public sentiments while maintaining a balanced approach towards environmental concerns.

The BJP also accused the previous AAP dispensation of imposing blanket bans on firecrackers earlier, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, though welcoming the court's directions, cautioned the city government against another pollution crisis in the national capital.

Following the order, the Delhi government on Wednesday held a series of meetings with green cracker manufacturers, traders, secretaries of concerned departments, the MCD and the Delhi Police to chart out an enforcement plan.

The apex court has permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali with certain conditions. The use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours -- 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm -- on the day before Diwali and on the festival day itself.

It also clarified that this relaxation is being granted strictly on a "test case basis" and applies only for the specified period.

A senior Delhi government official said the government will implement the conditions strictly and asserted that plans are being prepared in consultation with stakeholders.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gupta expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for permitting the use of green crackers at the government's special request.

"This decision honours the sentiments and festive spirit of the people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, while also reflecting a balanced approach towards environmental protection," Gupta said.

"The Delhi government remains fully committed to respecting public sentiment and the vision of a clean and green Delhi. Our goal is to ensure that the festive joy continues while safeguarding the environment," she added.

She urged people to come together to realise the vision of a “Green and Prosperous Delhi".

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is fully committed to ensuring strict and timely implementation of all directions issued by the apex court.

According to the court's directions, the sale of green crackers shall be permitted only from designated locations in Delhi, which shall be identified by district magistrates in consultation with the police and given wide publicity.

Police authorities, in consultation with the district administration, shall constitute patrolling teams to keep a vigil on designated locations of sale.

Officers nominated by pollution control boards of NCR states will be part of patrolling teams. The patrol teams constituted will acquaint themselves with the green cracker products as uploaded on the website of NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) and the registrations granted, as also QR Codes issued to individual manufacturers.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said district magistrates will designate places for the sale of green crackers and will issue licenses.

He said the court's order will be very strictly implemented, and firecracker manufacturers and retailers will have to furnish undertakings that they will not violate court guidelines.

The minister said strict monitoring will be done to prevent the sale of banned firecrackers in Delhi and ensure full compliance with the apex court's directions.

At present, the minister said, no one has a license to sell green firecrackers in Delhi, and the district magistrates (DMs) will issue them. Online sale of firecrackers will not be allowed, he said.

The licensed manufacturers will ensure that no firecrackers other than green ones enter Delhi-NCR. Licenses of manufacturers will be suspended if violations are found during monitoring, he said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, along with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), started the monitoring exercise from October 14, and it will go on till October 25, Sirsa said.

The monitoring reports will be reviewed to assess changes in the Air Quality Index (AQI), if any. The SC has defined the role of every agency and set norms.

While traders and residents' welfare associations welcomed the decision, environmental experts have expressed concern, saying that without proper enforcement and public awareness, the move could worsen Delhi’s already toxic air.