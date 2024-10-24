SC notes discrepancies in dates when LG came to know about tree felling in ridge area

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday noted discrepancies in dates when Delhi LG VK Saxena came to know about felling of trees at Ridge area and sought clarification on the exact sequence of events.
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Lieutenant Governor (LG) Saxena and Subhasish Panda, ex-VC of DDA to make specific disclosure on when they came to know about tree felling in Ridge area.
The bench also called for original records related to the tree felling permission by next week.
During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for petitioners who have alleged contempt on part of Delhi LG, submitted that as per the affidavit submitted by the LG, it appears that he came to know about tree felling on June 10 but as per records, he was apprised about tree felling in Ridge area in April.
Alleging "hair splitting of the incident" by the petitioners, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the LG, however, said that there is no exact date on when he came to know about tree felling and sought permission to file a better affidavit.
In his affidavit, the Delhi LG said that he was not made aware of the need for a prior permission for felling of trees in the Ridge area and necessary legal action had been initiated against the erring officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
He submitted that he had learnt about the development only after the incident of felling of trees took place between February 16 and February 26. The intimation, he said, came via a letter by the DDA vice chairman on June 10.
"Though a mistake, the work done by them (DDA officials) was bona fide and in the interest of public good. However, the actions which have been initiated departmentally by the DDA against the erring officials," the affidavit said. PTI MNL ZMN