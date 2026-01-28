SC notice on plea seeking action on protestors for remarks against Justice Swaminathan

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Tamil Nadu government's response on a plea for action on protestors who allegedly made caste and religion-based defamatory remarks against Justice G R Swaminathan of Madras High Court following his order allowing the lighting of 'Karthigai Deepam' oil lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

A bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale issued notices to the state government, Director General of Police, Chennai Commissioner of Police and others.

The top court directed the state government to file a status report in the matter and posted the case for hearing on February 2.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by advocate G S Mani alleging that ruling DMK-supported parties, including communist parties, along with certain individuals and lawyers, conducted illegal protests not only in public places but also within the premises of the Madras High Court at Chennai and Madurai, making highly contemptuous remarks against Justice Swaminathan.

It alleged that the "caste and religion-based defamatory remarks" were made with the intention of disturbing social harmony and provoking law and order and communal unrest.

The plea sought directions to the Tamil Nadu government and police authorities to initiate strict legal action, including criminal proceedings, against those responsible for such acts.

On December 1, 2025, Justice Swaminathan allowed writ petitions that sought a direction for appropriate arrangements to light the Karthigai Deepam at the 'Dheepathoon', a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah.

"By lighting the lamp at Deepathoon, which is meant for that purpose, the structure of the Dargha is not in any way affected and the Dargha is located at a safe distance of not less than 50 metres away from the stone pillar," the judge had said in the order.

When the order remained unimplemented, the judge passed another order on December 3 permitting devotees themselves to light the lamp and directed the Central Industrial Security Force to ensure their protection. This led the Tamil Nadu government to move the top court. PTI PKS ZMN