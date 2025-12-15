SC notice to Centre on plea for expert panel to formulate guidelines for protection of persons with autism

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking the constitution of a national expert committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines for care, rehabilitation and protection of persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities.

A bench of justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan issued notices to Union of India, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and others.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Hrdya Saras Foundation and others.

The petition has also sought directions to the Centre and others to establish population-based residential facilities for persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities in every district, and to frame comprehensive and binding standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their establishment, regulation and monitoring.

The plea has sought directions "to constitute a national expert committee comprising representatives of autistic persons, parents' associations, disability-rights experts and medical professionals to formulate and finalise comprehensive guidelines for the care, rehabilitation and protection of such persons across the country".

The plea has also sought directions to the authorities to ensure proper medical facilities, regular health check-ups and continuous access to qualified doctors, therapists and trained caregivers for persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities residing in residential homes.

It has sought directions for framing mandatory minimum standards for such institutions, including proper nutrition, safe and hygienic living conditions, adequate staffing with trained caregivers, emergency preparedness and transparency in financial dealings to prevent exploitative fee structure.

It said the authorities be directed to "establish pilot residential communities (experimental housing projects) in each state and Union Territory within a fixed timeline based on the aforesaid SOPs".

The plea has urged the apex court to issue appropriate directions for regular audits, monitoring and accountability mechanisms to prevent abuse, neglect or exploitation in such facilities. PTI PKS DV DV