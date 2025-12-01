SC notice to Centre, others on plea raising issue concerning disaster preparedness

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to assess and fill critical infrastructure and manpower gaps in fire services, road emergency response and disaster preparedness.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea filed by a man who had lost her daughter in 2019 in a fire incident in Surat.

The apex court issued notice to the Centre and others, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), asking them to file their replies on the plea within four weeks.

"Issue notice, returnable within four weeks," the bench said.

The petitioner, who appeared in person, claimed that the National Building Code of India 2016 was not being implemented strictly and many fire incidents were occurring across the country.

The plea has sought directions to authorities to establish a nationwide accountability dashboard on emergency response availability and performance and to make district-wise fire risk audits mandatory and make the data public.

It has also sought the constitution of a high-level judicial commission to monitor the implementation of the NDMA and fire services mandates and recommend penal action against the defaulting authorities.

The plea has sought a direction for the creation of a national special bench or tribunal to fast-track tragedy-related victim cases, including those pending for over three years.

It has also sought to recommend a constitutional amendment or judicial interpretation that upholds the right to emergency protection and response as part of Article 21 of the Constitution, which deals with the protection of life and personal liberty.

The plea has sought a direction to the Centre "to formulate a uniform national financial compensation mechanism for all disaster-related deaths, ensuring equal dignity and protection for every Indian citizen".

It said that the Ministry of Power and others be directed to implement quarterly safety audits, public alert systems and standard operating procedures for infrastructure maintenance, and provide immediate compensation and accountability in case of electrical-infrastructure related deaths.