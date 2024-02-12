SC notice to Centre, UGC on plea challenging Lyngdoh Committee recommendation

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging a recommendation by the Lyngdoh Committee which stipulates that a student cannot contest more than once for the post of an office bearer of a student union.

Following a Supreme Court order, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development had constituted the panel under J M Lyngdoh, a former Chief Election Commissioner, to give recommendations on issues related to student bodies and student union elections conducted in universities, colleges and other higher education institutions across India. The committee had submitted its report on May 26, 2006.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan issued notice to the Union of India, the University Grants Commission and others on the plea.

The matter has been posted for next hearing on April 10.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Uttarakhand resident Naveen Prakash Nautiyal and others against recommendation 6.5.6 of the Lyngdoh Committee.

The recommendation states,"The candidate shall have one opportunity to contest for the post of office bearer, and two opportunities to contest for the post of an executive member." Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted no reason was advanced or discussion held about the particular recommendation.

This kind of provision is totally "arbitrary and discriminatory", Bhushan asserted.

The intention behind the constitution of the panel was to remove criminality and money power from student politics.

The panel's recommendations were accepted by the apex court, which directed on September 22, 2006 that they shall be implemented by all colleges and universities for student union elections to be held thereafter.