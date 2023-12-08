SC notice to Delhi LG over blocking of funds under 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Delhi lieutenant governor, health authorities and others amid a fresh tussle between the AAP government and the LG over alleged blocking of funds for the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme under which road accident victims are provided free treatment in hospitals.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notices to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the city government's Directorate General of Health Services, among others, and sought their replies on the plea.

"We don't understand this. One wing of the government is fighting with another wing of the government. Issue notice," the bench said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted 23,000 road accident victims have been provided cashless treatment in private hospitals.

"I keep on writing and begging. They stop payments. How is health under the LG? This is completely social welfare and no politics is involved," Singhvi said.

The 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents. Under the scheme, the government foots the hospital bills of the victims.

The Delhi government's petition has sought immediate revival of the scheme, which it claimed has become "defunct" because of non-release of funds. It demanded that the pending bills of private hospitals be cleared promptly and disciplinary action, including suspension, initiated against errant officials.

"Hospitals are now reluctant to accept accident victims and this scheme has practically become defunct for more than a year since payments to the majority of the hospitals have not been made. This has had a catastrophic impact on the medical aid available to victims of road accidents, and lives are being lost on the streets for want of timely and effective treatment...

"Despite repeated reminders and directions by the Department of Health & Family Welfare and the concerned Minister regarding clearance of pending bills of the private hospitals, the Defaulting Officials neither cleared the pending bills nor made timely payments to the private hospitals which have provided cashless treatment to victims of road accidents," the petition said.

Calling non-payment of bills an attempt to "sabotage" the scheme, the petition accused health department officials of inaction and mismanagement, and denounced their lackadaisical attitude.

It also sought action against Dr. Nutan Mundeja, a former Director General of Health Services (DGHS), and Dr. S.B. Deepak Kumar, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare. PTI PKS SK SK