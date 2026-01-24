SC notice to Maharashtra on plea challenging state govt resolution on teacher posts

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court has sought Maharashtra's response on a plea challenging its March 2024 Government Resolution that modified the criteria for sanctioning teacher posts based on the number of students enrolled.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notices to the state government, Commissioner of Education and others on the plea filed by Sindhudurg Zilla Shikshan Sanstha Chalak Mandal that claimed the Government Resolution (GR) was contrary to the policy and scheme of the Right to Education Act, 2009, with respect to the pupil-teacher ratio.

The GR of March 15, 2024, modified the criteria for sanctioning teachers' posts on the basis of the number of students in primary, upper primary, and secondary schools in the state of Maharashtra.

"The consequence of the said GR is that schools where students are not above a certain number, there would be only 1 sanctioned teacher for several classes," said the plea filed through advocate Ajit Pravin Wagh.

"This is on account of the fact that, unlike the RTE Act, 2009, this GR dated 15.03.2024, does not consider a class as a unit for measuring the pupil-teacher ratio but a section i.e. primary, upper primary, and secondary as a unit for measuring pupil- teacher ratio," the plea said.

The plea claimed that as a consequence, several schools/ neighbourhood schools having fewer students will be shut down, defeating the object of the RTE Act 2009.