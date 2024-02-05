SC notice to poll panel on plea seeking directions against duplicate entries in electoral rolls

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Election Commission's response to a plea raising the issue of duplicate voter entries in electoral rolls.

Advertisment

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the poll panel on the plea filed by NGO Samvidhan Bachao Trust.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the NGO, submitted that the electoral rolls were updated only in relation to individuals who have died or changed their place of residence.

She said that no steps were taken to address duplication of names in electoral rolls.

The top court directed the poll panel to file its response on the issue of non-mentioning of duplication in data collection by district officers. PTI PKS RT RT