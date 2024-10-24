SC notices Ajit Pawar on Sharad Pawar faction's plea over 'clock' symbol

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others on a plea filed by the NCP faction led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar over the use of "clock" symbol.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant issued notice to the deputy chief minister and others while seeking their replies on the plea.

The top court directed Ajit Pawar to file a fresh undertaking over its March 19 and April 24 directions to issue a public notice saying 'NCP's 'clock' symbol is sub-judice', was being meticulously complied with even during the process of the state assembly elections.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Sharad Pawar faction that claimed the top court's order was not being complied with by the Ajit Pawar-led group.