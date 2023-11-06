SC observations on governors applies to all holding post: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The Supreme Court's observation that a little bit of soul-searching by governors is needed and they must know they are not elected representatives of people applies to all occupants of Raj Bhavans, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Monday.

“Applies to all occupants of Raj Bhavans/Niwas' regardless of the claims of 80% & 90% popularity,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

The Supreme Court observations came while hearing the Punjab government's plea against governor's delay in giving nod to bills.

"Governors must act even before the matter comes to the Supreme Court. This has to come to an end when governors act only when matters reach the Supreme Court...A little bit of soul-searching is needed by governors and they must know that they are not elected representatives of people," the apex court said.

Earlier, in September, Abdullah, the vice president of the NC, had accused Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of “inventing” surveys to justify his “unwillingness” to conduct assembly elections in the union territory and remain its “uncrowned ruler”.

The former chief minister of J-K had reacted to Sinha's reported remarks that if a survey was conducted in J-K, 80 per cent of people would vote in favour of the current system – Central rule.