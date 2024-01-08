SC order in Bilkis Bano case belated but welcome: CPIML(L)

Patna, Jan 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court order quashing remission of convicts in Bilkis Bano case is "belated justice" which, nonetheless, deserves "wholehearted welcome", CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Monday.

In a statement, Bhattacharya, whose party is a constituent of the INDIA coalition and Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan, charged the BJP government in Gujarat with having awarded "selective remission" and according "hero's welcome" to the convicts upon release from jail.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. But in these dark times, even this belated justice deserves a wholehearted welcome. Supreme Court has accused the Gujarat government of 'usurpation and abuse of power' and suppressing material facts. How to remedy this?", the Left leader said in a statement.

Using the #Gujarat2002 hashtag to underscore that the sexual assault took place during the communal riots, Bhattacharya alleged that the convicts "were not only accorded selective remission but given a hero's welcome and 'sanskari' certificate. All on the 75th anniversary of India's independence".

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released from prison on August 15, 2022.

Bano, who lost seven family members, including her three-year-old daughter in the riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident in February 2002, was five months pregnant when she was gang raped. PTI NAC BDC